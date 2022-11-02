Virginia International Terminals COO Named to Virginia Wesleyan Board of Trustees

Virginia Beach, Va.—Joseph P. Ruddy, chief operations officer for Virginia International Terminals (VIT), has been elected to the Virginia Wesleyan University Board of Trustees, according to Board Chair Jon E. Pruden.

Ruddy is a 1983 graduate of Virginia Wesleyan, the 2018 recipient of VWU’s Distinguished Alumni Award, and former chair of the VWU President’s Council, the University’s advisory group of local business and community leaders.

“Joe is an exemplary alumnus, achieving impressive professional goals while staying engaged with his alma mater,” said Dr. Scott D. Miller, President of the University. “We are delighted to have him join the Board of Trustees to help us continue the good work of Virginia Wesleyan.”

In his role as COO of VIT, Ruddy is responsible for all operations, information technology, safety, security, capacity expansion projects and maintenance at state-owned and privately-operated marine terminal facilities in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Richmond and Front Royal, Virginia. He also is responsible for the Hampton Roads Chassis Pool, wholly owned by VIT, which operates and manages the intermodal chassis and empty container yards. Ruddy returns to this role that he held previously from 2011 to 2014.



In 2014, Ruddy was appointed as The Port’s first chief innovation officer, helping to create the strategic planning and analytical and process excellence teams. In 2008, he was appointed and served as the director of operations and labor at VIT. From 2004 to 2008, he helped develop and was named general manager at Virginia Intermodal Management, a subsidiary company responsible for managing and administering all aspects of a port-wide chassis pool.

Ruddy played soccer as a student at Virginia Wesleyan and is still an avid supporter of the Marlins. He lives in Virginia Beach with his wife, Holly, and four sons.



