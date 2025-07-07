Virginia Introduces New Laws Effective July 1
By: Victor Greene
Virginia – Dozens of new laws officially went into effect on July 1, 2025, touching everything from traffic safety to school policy and consumer protections. Here are some of the highlights:
- Seatbelts Required for All: Adults in the back seat must now buckle up, or drivers face fines.
- Unlicensed Teen Drivers: Letting a minor without a license drive your car is now a misdemeanor.
- Pedestrian Safety: Harsher penalties for drivers who hit or endanger pedestrians.
- School Cell Phone Ban: Students are banned from using phones during instructional time.
- Cyberbullying Rules: Schools must now address off-campus cyberbullying and notify parents within 24 hours of a student overdose.
- Child Influencer Protection: Minors earning money online must have earnings put into a trust.
- Styrofoam Ban Begins: Large restaurants can no longer use polystyrene containers.
- Clear Pricing Required: Businesses must show the full price, including all fees, upfront.
- Vape Ban for Under 21: Possession is now illegal for anyone under 21.
- Doula Visits Covered: Medicaid now pays for up to 10 doula visits per pregnancy.
- Nazi Symbol Use Criminalized: Using Nazi symbols to intimidate is now a felony.
- Mail Theft is a Felony: Now prosecuted at the state level.
- Fentanyl Distribution Penalty: Can lead to involuntary manslaughter if it causes death.
- Overtime Pay Law: Time-and-a-half now required for work over 40 hours/week.
- Employer Liability Expanded: Employers can be sued for assaults committed by their workers on the job.
These laws aim to make Virginia safer, more transparent, and better prepared to handle modern challenges.