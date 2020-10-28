Virginia Invites Small Businesses and Nonprofits to Apply for Up to $100,000

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Rebuild VA, a grant program to

help small businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by the COVID-19

pandemic, will expand eligibility criteria and increase the amount of

grant money businesses receive. Rebuild VA launched in August with $70

million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security

(CARES) Act. Governor Northam is directing an additional $30 million to

support the expansion of the program. Businesses with less than $10

million in gross revenue or fewer than 250 employees will be eligible

under the new criteria, and the maximum grant award will increase from

$10,000 to $100,000. “We started Rebuild VA to help small businesses and

nonprofit organizations navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,”

said Governor Northam. “These changes to the program will ensure that we

can provide additional financial assistance to even more Virginians so

they can weather this public health crisis and emerge stronger.” Rebuild

VA will now be open to all types of Virginia small businesses that meet

size and other eligibility requirements, from restaurants and summer

camps, to farmers and retail shops. Businesses that previously received a

Rebuild VA grant will receive a second award correlated with the updated

guidelines. Rebuild VA is administered by the Department of Small Business

and Supplier Diversity (SBSD) in partnership with the Department of

Housing and Community Development and the Virginia Tourism Corporation,

and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Eligible businesses and

nonprofits must demonstrate that their normal operations were limited by

Governor Northam’s Executive Orders Fifty-Three or Fifty-Five, or that

they were directly impacted by the closure of such businesses. In

September, the program expanded eligibility to supply chain partners of

businesses whose normal operations were impacted by the pandemic. Rebuild

VA funding may be utilized for the following eligible expenses: Payroll

support, including paid sick, medical, or family leave, and costs related

to the continuation of group health care benefits during those periods of

leave; Employee salaries; Mortgage payments, rent, and utilities;

Principal and interest payments for any business loans from national or

state-chartered banking, savings and loan institutions, or credit unions,

that were incurred before or during the emergency; Eligible personal

protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting materials, or other

working capital needed to address COVID-19 response. For additional

information about Rebuild VA and how to submit an application, please

visit governor.virginia.gov/RebuildVA. Full Release ### Office of the

Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia | P.O. Box 1475, Richmond, VA 23218

Unsubscribe aj@hamptonroadsmessenger.com About our service provider Sent

by press@governor.virginia.gov

Attachments area

