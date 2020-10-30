Virginia Launches Largest Infrastructure Project in Commonwealth’s
HAMPTON — Governor Ralph Northam joined the Virginia Department of
Transportation (VDOT) and state and local leaders to break ground on the
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project today. The $3.8
billion project will increase tunnel and interstate capacity along 9.9
miles of Interstate 64 between Hampton and Norfolk, reducing congestion
and easing access to the Port of Virginia and the world’s largest Naval
base. “For too long, traffic in the Hampton Roads region has
bottlenecked at the tunnel,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Folks in this
region deserve an easier, more reliable commute. This is the largest
project in our history, and it will ensure that people can move around
faster, that commerce flows more easily, and that we finally connect the
Peninsula and the Southside. This project will make everyone’s lives
easier when it is completed.” “The world’s best designers, builders,
engineers, and technology are converging here in Virginia to build your
new tunnel,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “We are
bringing every asset to the table to give people what they may value
most—time.” Virginia crews will use a highly-specialized tunnel boring
machine to dig through soil and construct tunnel segments simultaneously.
The advanced technology is used in the construction of highly complex
projects such as Manhattan’s Second Avenue Subway. The new HRBT is only
the fourth roadway project to use this equipment in the United States. The
machinery is under construction in Germany and is expected to arrive in
Hampton Roads in 2021 for assembly, which will take several months. It is
expected to begin tunneling operations in early 2022. “VDOT is using
this advanced boring technology for the first time ever,” said VDOT
Commissioner Stephen Brich. “We’re doing it because this is one of the
nation’s most important maritime channels, and this technology means less
disruption to military and commercial activity, and less impact on marine
life.” The project has received support from the Commonwealth of
Virginia, the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission
(HRTAC), federal, and local partners. Design-build contractor Hampton
Roads Connector Partners (HRCP) received Notice to Proceed for full
construction activities in September. The project is expected to be
completed in November 2025. “The HRBT expansion project is a great
example of how the legislature, VDOT, and HRTAC are working together to
achieve a greater vision for transportation in Hampton Roads and provide
solutions to bring the region out of gridlock,” said Kevin Page, HRTAC
Executive Director. A Project Administration and Funding Agreement with
HRTAC first announced in April 2019 commits 92 percent of locally-sourced
funding for the expansion. Additional financing includes $200 million from
the Commonwealth’s SMART SCALE program and $108 million from VDOT. In
addition to alleviating congestion for motorists, the completed project
will benefit tourism, the Port of Virginia, and the military—three
critical industries in Hampton Roads. The expansion is projected to
bolster the economic competitiveness of in Hampton Roads with more than
$4.6 billion in investments and an estimated 28,000 new jobs over the life
of the project. The Commonwealth has worked to maximize the
participation of Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) and Small,
Women-owned, and Minority-owned (SWaM) businesses across the Commonwealth
on the performance of contracts for this historic project. More than 160
DBE and SWaM agreements have been executed so far as part of the project,
representing more than $87 million in contract awards. The HRBT
Expansion Project will add twin, two-lane bored tunnels and widen the
four-lane segments of Interstate 64 in Hampton between Settlers Landing
Road and the Phoebus shoreline, and in Norfolk between the Willoughby
shoreline and the I-564 interchange. More than 100,000 vehicles currently
use this facility during peak travel periods. State and regional leaders
including Secretary of Transportation Valentine, VDOT Commissioner Stephen
Brich, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, Suffolk
Mayor and HRTAC Chair Linda Johnson, and representatives from VDOT, HRTAC,
and HRCP attended the social-distanced groundbreaking event with Governor
Northam. Video of the groundbreaking ceremony is available here. For
additional information about the HRBT Expansion Project, visit
hrbtexpansion.org.