Virginia Launches Largest Infrastructure Project in Commonwealth’s

HAMPTON — Governor Ralph Northam joined the Virginia Department of

Transportation (VDOT) and state and local leaders to break ground on the

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project today. The $3.8

billion project will increase tunnel and interstate capacity along 9.9

miles of Interstate 64 between Hampton and Norfolk, reducing congestion

and easing access to the Port of Virginia and the world’s largest Naval

base. “For too long, traffic in the Hampton Roads region has

bottlenecked at the tunnel,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Folks in this

region deserve an easier, more reliable commute. This is the largest

project in our history, and it will ensure that people can move around

faster, that commerce flows more easily, and that we finally connect the

Peninsula and the Southside. This project will make everyone’s lives

easier when it is completed.” “The world’s best designers, builders,

engineers, and technology are converging here in Virginia to build your

new tunnel,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “We are

bringing every asset to the table to give people what they may value

most—time.” Virginia crews will use a highly-specialized tunnel boring

machine to dig through soil and construct tunnel segments simultaneously.

The advanced technology is used in the construction of highly complex

projects such as Manhattan’s Second Avenue Subway. The new HRBT is only

the fourth roadway project to use this equipment in the United States. The

machinery is under construction in Germany and is expected to arrive in

Hampton Roads in 2021 for assembly, which will take several months. It is

expected to begin tunneling operations in early 2022. “VDOT is using

this advanced boring technology for the first time ever,” said VDOT

Commissioner Stephen Brich. “We’re doing it because this is one of the

nation’s most important maritime channels, and this technology means less

disruption to military and commercial activity, and less impact on marine

life.” The project has received support from the Commonwealth of

Virginia, the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission

(HRTAC), federal, and local partners. Design-build contractor Hampton

Roads Connector Partners (HRCP) received Notice to Proceed for full

construction activities in September. The project is expected to be

completed in November 2025. “The HRBT expansion project is a great

example of how the legislature, VDOT, and HRTAC are working together to

achieve a greater vision for transportation in Hampton Roads and provide

solutions to bring the region out of gridlock,” said Kevin Page, HRTAC

Executive Director. A Project Administration and Funding Agreement with

HRTAC first announced in April 2019 commits 92 percent of locally-sourced

funding for the expansion. Additional financing includes $200 million from

the Commonwealth’s SMART SCALE program and $108 million from VDOT. In

addition to alleviating congestion for motorists, the completed project

will benefit tourism, the Port of Virginia, and the military—three

critical industries in Hampton Roads. The expansion is projected to

bolster the economic competitiveness of in Hampton Roads with more than

$4.6 billion in investments and an estimated 28,000 new jobs over the life

of the project. The Commonwealth has worked to maximize the

participation of Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) and Small,

Women-owned, and Minority-owned (SWaM) businesses across the Commonwealth

on the performance of contracts for this historic project. More than 160

DBE and SWaM agreements have been executed so far as part of the project,

representing more than $87 million in contract awards. The HRBT

Expansion Project will add twin, two-lane bored tunnels and widen the

four-lane segments of Interstate 64 in Hampton between Settlers Landing

Road and the Phoebus shoreline, and in Norfolk between the Willoughby

shoreline and the I-564 interchange. More than 100,000 vehicles currently

use this facility during peak travel periods. State and regional leaders

including Secretary of Transportation Valentine, VDOT Commissioner Stephen

Brich, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, Suffolk

Mayor and HRTAC Chair Linda Johnson, and representatives from VDOT, HRTAC,

and HRCP attended the social-distanced groundbreaking event with Governor

Northam. Video of the groundbreaking ceremony is available here. For

additional information about the HRBT Expansion Project, visit

hrbtexpansion.org.