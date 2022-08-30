Virginia Living Museum Aviary Reopens

By: City of Newport News

The Virginia Living Museum (VLM) is reopening its aviary enclosure this Thursday, Sept. 1. The aviary was closed in April out of an abundance of caution concerning a highly infectious strain of the avian flu. Though not dangerous to humans, the most recent strain of the bird flu did pose a threat to the winged inhabitants of the VLM.

The aviary is a 5,500-square-foot netted enclosure that houses coastal birds that you would expect to see in the wilds of Hampton Roads. There are egrets, pelicans, ducks, eagles, owls, and more. Daily feedings and enrichment activities are available and there are behind-the-scenes tours at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

For hours, admission fees, and more information visit the VLM website.