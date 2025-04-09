Virginia Living Museum Awarded Grant from the Blocker Foundation

The Virginia Living Museum has received a $99,947 grant from The Blocker Foundation to launch an immersive wildlife education initiative, aimed at connecting thousands of underserved students with the museum’s new Wild Care Center. Over 18 months, the program will offer hands-on STEM education for students ages 11-18, focusing on science and career exploration.

The Wild Care Center features a veterinary suite, an animal nutrition center, and custom-designed habitats for native species. The Museum will partner with Newport News Public Schools to provide new science programs for seventh-grade and high school students, including direct interactions with veterinary professionals.

The program will begin curriculum development in early 2025, with the middle school program launching in fall 2025 and the high school program in spring 2026.

For more information about the Virginia Living Museum and its educational programs, please visit thevlm.org or contact Rachel Riesbeck, Education Director at education@thevlm.org.