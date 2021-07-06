Virginia Living Museum Celebrates New Exhibit “Freckles” the Rare Calico Lobster!

The Virginia Living Museum celebrates “Freckles,” a Calico Lobster now on permanent exhibit in the Museum’s World of Darkness Gallery. “Freckles” is a rare creature as only 1 out of 30 million lobsters display this unique shell coloration known as calico. The vibrant orange and black shell pattern challenges their survival in the wild since they are no longer able to camouflage with their natural habitat.

In April, a call went out to members of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) from the Red Lobster Seafood Restaurant in Manassas, Virginia when restaurant staff discovered a very unique spotted shell. Identified as a Calico Lobster, the large marine crustacean was acknowledged as a rare find. Restaurant staff named their discovery “Freckles” due to its appearance and decided it needed a home fitting its unique colors. Senior Director of Animal Welfare and Conservation Chris Crippen and Aquarium Curator Patrycja Lawryniuk traveled to Manassas to retrieve the lucky lobster. He was collected from the restaurant’s live lobster tank, received a health evaluation and transported by van to his new home at the Virginia Living Museum.

A video of Freckles can be viewed on the Virginia Living Museum’s YouTube channel.

The Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information about the museum, tickets and its current exhibits, visit www.thevlm.org.