Virginia Living Museum Hosting ﻿Oyster Roast on November 13

Come out of your shell to support conservation education! The Virginia Living Museum (VLM) is hosting their annual Oyster Roast on Saturday, November 13 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The award-winning 2021 “Green Event of the Year” is the event for oyster and seafood lovers on the Peninsula. The Oyster Roast festivities include: All you can eat fresh Virginia oysters, fried seafood, chowder and a decadent assortment of desserts.Two complimentary beverage tickets and a 2021 commemorative pint glass to enjoy craft beers, wine, and spirits.Live music by Phil Poteat and Colonial DJs.Appearances from Museum Animal Ambassadors.One VLM admission ticket for future use ($20 value; no expiration date).A mystery raffle with exciting prizes. Tickets are $65 each now and increase to $75 on Monday, November 8. Quantities are limited, so purchase your tickets online soon. All proceeds benefit the VLM’s Conservation, education and animal welfare programs. As guests enjoy fresh Virginia oysters, over 38 bushels of shells (approximately 3,000 pounds) will be collected during the event. The shells will be shipped to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Rice Rivers Center in Richmond, VA and will age in storage for nearly a year before being placed in seeding tanks. After seeding, baby oysters will attach to the shells. Each shell may contain 10-15 spat, which would result in approximately 300,000 oysters being returned to the Chesapeake Bay. Due to this and other environmentally responsible efforts, the VLM’s annual Oyster Roast has been certified as a Virginia Green event. For more information, visit the VLM Oyster Roast webpage or call 757-595-1900.