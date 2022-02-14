Virginia Living Museum Hosting Spring Break Camps

Does this burst of cold air have you dreaming of warmer days? Start thinking about warmer weather now by registering your children for the Virginia Living Museum’s (VLM) Spring Break Camp! From April 4 through April 8, students from preschool up to 5th grade can learn more about the world around them while having fun! Sessions run daily at various hours so young learners of every age can become immersed in nature. Preschoolers will have the chance to explore habitats from around the globe, everything from the jungle to desert. They’ll discover what makes each habitat unique, uncover the plants and animals that live there, and learn what we can do to help protect the planet. Kindergarten through second grade students get to “Walk on the Wild Side,” learning about different animals, what it is like to work with animals, and ways to support native animals. Students in grades three through five can “Breathe It In,” diving into a week of experiments and activities focused on air and how we can keep it clean. Class size is limited, so sign up early! Visit the VLM website for more details and a list of prices.