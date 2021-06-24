Virginia Living Museum Hosting Super Science Live this Summer
The Virginia Living Museum (VLM) is bringing science to life in fun and engaging ways this summer. Join their amazing astronomers and educators every weekend until September 6 to observe different eye-opening experiments. Each weekend includes a new experiment, bound to dazzle learners of all ages. This Saturday and Sunday’s experiment is titled “Elephant Toothpaste” and showcases an exothermic chemical reaction to create a big bubbly mess! Visit the VLM website for a full list of experiments. The fun takes place at 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Super Science Live is included in museum admission. The Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. For more information visit