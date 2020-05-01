Virginia Living Museum Hosts Online Native Plant Sale

Drive-thru pick up is being offered

The Virginia Living Museum’s popular Spring Native Plant sale is being offered online with 168 beautiful and unusual native perennials, vines, shrubs and trees. The sale opens to members on Friday, May 1 and to the public on Monday, May 4. The museum will provide drive thru, curbside delivery on weekends only.

The native plants are nursery propagated on-site at the Virginia Living Museum. Plants include options for a variety of garden sites and styles, from wet ponds to dry rock gardens and for attracting wildlife to your yard including butterflies, hummingbirds, and others. Click here for a helpful list of plants for sale. The list gives guidance on blooming periods, light/soil/moisture needs, wildlife benefits and more. To maintain social distancing there will be a drive thru pick up only on assigned weekends at the Virginia Living Museum parking lot. During pick up, customers must stay inside of their car and show the order confirmation and a valid ID. They will be asked to place their last name on the dashboard of the vehicle and the plants will be delivered to their cars. To learn more about the plant sale, visit the Virginia Living Museum website.