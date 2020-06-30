Virginia Living Museum Offering ﻿Virtual Adventures and In-Person Camps

This summer will be very different for kids, with many summer programs being canceled or limited due to the pandemic. The Virginia Living Museum (VLM) is hosting virtual and interactive in-person summer programs for children from four years old through 5th grade. Topics range from nature exploration, conservation, science and experiments, how things work and much more!

In-person programming is being offered Monday through Friday from July 20 through August 21. Full-day camps take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and cost $235 for VLM members and $265 for non-members. Half-day programs for four and five year-olds run from 9:30 a.m. until noon and cost $120 for VLM members and $135 for non-members. Participants must provide their own lunch and snack. Museum educators help children explore nature and space through weekly-themed hands-on activities, touring through the Museum and touching live animals.

To keep people safe, the VLM has numerous safety measures in place for the in-person camps. Adults and children are required to wear face masks, temperatures will be taken daily and social distancing is followed. Outdoor areas will be utilized even more frequently this summer and class sizes will be limited.

The virtual VLM Adventures program is $75 per household for members and $85 for non-member households. The camp offers two daily live meetups and four guided activities. Activities include live animal encounters and experiments that require items that are typically available around the house. Supply lists for the activities will be provided every week and, for those who would prefer to purchases the supplies, an optional Adventure Supply Box is available for pickup at the museum for an additional $30.

To learn more about the summer programs at the VLM or to register, visit www.thevlm.org or call 757-595-9135.