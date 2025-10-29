Virginia Lottery Board Issues Casino Gaming Operator’s License for Norfolk Casino

NORFOLK. – The Virginia Lottery Board has approved the issuance of a Casino Gaming Operator’s License for Golden Eagle Corporation II, LLC, the developer and operator of the Norfolk casino. The Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Boyd Gaming are partners in the Norfolk casino project.

The Virginia Lottery Board, charged with regulating lottery and gaming activities under Virginia law, evaluated the detailed application and determined the applicant met the rigorous standards of integrity, financial stability, security and responsible gaming. Approval of this operator’s license allows the project to move into its next phase, which is the opening of The Interim Gaming Hall early next month. The Interim is a temporary gaming facility contemplated by Virginia law to be used until the permanent casino resort opens in late 2027.

Kevin Brown, Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, said: “For the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, this license is more than regulatory clearance, it is a milestone of opportunity, a reaffirmation of our long-term vision for economic development, job creation and partnership with the community of Norfolk. We look forward to shared success ahead with our partners at Boyd Gaming and the City of Norfolk.”

Ron Bailey, Vice President and General Manager of the Norfolk casino, said: “We are honored to receive the Virginia Lottery Board’s approval. With this step complete, we have taken a major step toward the realization of our vision of creating a best-in-market gaming resort in the City of Norfolk. We look forward to opening the doors of The Interim Gaming Hall next month and continue to work toward the opening of our $750 million casino resort in late 2027.”

Additional information on the project is available at https://norfolk.boydgaming.com, and previously released renderings of the project are available at https://media.boydgaming.com/norfolk.