Virginia Medicaid Members: Update Your Information

By: City of Newport News

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, annual reviews of Medicaid eligibility were not completed and Medicaid members have kept their health coverage even if their eligibility status has changed. Soon, Virginia and all other states will begin re-evaluating eligibility for all Medicaid members. The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) will have 12 months to complete reviews of eligibility on all Medicaid cases that were not reviewed during the pandemic.

If you are a Virginia Medicaid Member, update your contact information to ensure you receive the necessary renewal information to determine continued eligibility. Update your contact information online at commonhelp.virginia.gov or by calling Cover Virginia at 1-855-242-8282. If you are in need of additional assistance, contact your Newport News Department of Human Services Benefit Programs Worker.