Virginia NAACP statement on the SCOTUS Voting rights decision today

RICHMOND – Today, Virginia State Conference NAACP leaders issued the following statements following today’s U.S. Supreme Court 6-3 ruling in Brnovich v. Democratic National Convention:“Today’s court ruling cements the need for Virginia to guarantee the right to vote in our state Constitution. The Virginia NAACP will advocate with renewed vigor for state legislators to pass SJ272, sponsored by Senator Mamie Locke, so that this constitutional amendment is on the ballot for Virginia voters in 2022. ” -Robert N. Barnette, Jr., President“Working with our more than 100 units and partner organizations, we will allocate every resource available to ensure that Virginia continues to expand and protect access to the ballot.” -Gaylene Kanoyton, Political Action Chair