Virginia natives shine at Tokyo Olympics

Grant Holloway with his family (Photo courtesy of Grant Holloway’s Instagram)

By Demetrius Benjamin

This year’s Olympic games have been some of the more entertaining in recent memory. The United States has continued to be the one of the more dominant countries in the Olympic Games, leading all countries in total medals, and trailing only China in Gold medals.



Among some of the participants are two gentlemen from Chesapeake, Virginia, Michael Cherry and Grant Holloway.



Michael Cherry is a Chesapeake native and a 2013 Oscar Smith High School graduate. From 2014 through 2018, Cherry obtained multiple silver medals in the 400m and the 4 x 400m events, including gold medals at the World Junior Championships in Eugene, Oregon, NACAC Championships in Toronto, and the World Championships in Qatar. He also attended Louisiana State University and won first place in the Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Division I Track and Field Championships in the 4 x 400m relay.



The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is Cherry’s first Olympic Games. He proved he was right where he belonged by making it to the Men’s 400m finals. Cherry barely missed out on winning his first Olympic medal by less than a tenth of a second. He finished fourth with a time of 44.21, which was a personal best for Cherry. Former Olympic champion Kirani James finished third 44.19, narrowly securing a bronze medal.



Grant Holloway is another Chesapeake native who attended Grassfield High School. Holloway is one of the more decorated track and field participants at only 23 years old. He won three consecutive NCAA Championships in the 60m and 110m hurdles event. In February at the World Track and Field championships, he broke the world record for 60m hurdles with a time of 7.29. He also obtained silver medals in the 110m hurdles event in 2018 and 2019.



In his first Olympic games, Holloway secured a silver medal in the 110m hurdles event with a time of 13.09. He missed out on the gold medal by five hundredths of a second, falling short to Jamaican athlete Hansle Parchment, who finished with a time of 13.04.



Cherry still has a chance to obtain his first olympic medal as a participant in the 4 x 400m relay. Congratulations to these two Virginia natives and best of luck for the rest of their careers.