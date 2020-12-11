Virginia Natural Gas, Southern Company Award $500,000 to Hampton University for Critical Technology Needs

Virginia Natural Gas and Southern Company’s donation is part of a $50 million, multi-year investment in historically Black colleges and

universities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Natural Gas and its parent, Southern

Company, are donating $500,000 to Hampton University to support

investments in critical information technology infrastructure upgrades to

effectively deliver remote learning.

The gift is part of Southern Company Foundation and its subsidiaries’ $50

million HBCU Initiative, a multi-year funding strategy announced in

January 2020 that provides HBCU students with scholarships, internships,

leadership development and access to technology and innovation to support

career readiness.

“We are thrilled to partner with some of the country’s leading

institutions of higher learning as we invest in the next generation of

technology leaders,” said Thomas A. Fanning, chairman, president and CEO,

Southern Company. “After speaking with many institutions across our

footprint, we heard the call loud and clear: new and better technology is

needed to deliver quality education to students, now and in years to come.

The goal is to provide resources that will stimulate the kind of critical

thinking that will allow students to embrace ideas that will drive the

change required for success today and into the future. We look forward to

seeing what students from these universities will achieve through the

grants we are providing.”

The funds awarded to Hampton University will be used to support technology

upgrades in the Center for Teaching Excellence to improve remote

instruction and delivery; secure a digital transaction management system

to streamline processes, secure data, and authenticate signatures; and

develop a mobile app for campus communications.

This investment will benefit thousands of current and incoming

undergraduate students.

“Hampton University appreciates this generous donation from Virginia

Natural Gas and Southern Company,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, president

of Hampton University. “These funds will further enhance Hampton

University’s commitment to employing advanced technological tools to our

students and faculty especially during these unprecedented times where

virtual learning is key.”

Virginia Natural Gas and Southern Company are honored to be part of a

growing group of corporate and philanthropic partners who have increased

support for HBCUs in the wake of the pandemic and mounting calls for

racial equality. Both businesses believe deeply in the importance of HBCUs

in higher education and in their impact on economic development,

innovation and American life.

“Our hope is that this funding will draw further recognition to schools

like Hampton University and deepen partnerships between business and civic

leaders and these vital institutions,” said Robert Duvall, president of

Virginia Natural Gas. “HBCUs are at the forefront of innovation and

academic excellence in the United States, and we hope our company’s

investment will only accelerate this important work.”

Founded in 1868 as Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, Hampton

University is a private university located in the heart of downtown

Hampton. Steeped in tradition, Hampton University is one of the top

historically Black universities in the world, offering a broad range of

technical, liberal arts and graduate degree programs to more than 4,200

students. The university has been ranked in the top 20% of engineering

schools in the country, the third Best Architecture School in the state,

and the first proton therapy cancer treatment center in Virginia.

Virginia Natural Gas and Southern Company are committed to the success of

HBCUs and fostering greater diversity and inclusion across the communities

they serve. Among the 21 HBCUs awarded grants, two institutions are in

Virginia. Norfolk State University also received a grant for $220,000 for

software to support the implementation of the Ellucian Colleague Student

Planning Application which will improve registration, teaching, and

advising processes for students.

For more information, please visit www.virginianaturalgas.com.