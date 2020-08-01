Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to Host ﻿Virtual Job Fair and Non-Profit Volunteer Fair

The Military Affairs Council of the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Military Family Support Center Employment Programs, is hosting the 2020 Virtual Job Fair via Zoom Monday, August 3 through Tuesday, August 4. A schedule of all exhibitors, along with the date and time they will be live on Zoom, can be found online. Please monitor the Chamber’s website for updates.

Please note, attendees must register separately for each individual exhibitor session. This can be done through the corresponding links on the schedule. Your video and microphone will be enabled during the exhibitor sessions so it is recommended you dress professionally. Some businesses will be conducting one-on-one interviews in the sessions.

Please have an electronic version of your resume readily available to email upon request. In addition to the 2020 Virtual Job Fair, the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a Virtual Non-Profit Volunteer Fair on Wednesday, August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This program will be held virtually via Zoom and is open to Members and Non-Members at no-charge. Participants are required to register online. For more information on either event, contact Elisa Hernandez at elisa@vpcc.org.