Virginia Rent Relief Program | Vaccines& Testing @MCMall

Military Circle Mall Regional Site Continues Both COVID19 Vaccination and Community Testing Opportunities Next Week

(Norfolk-Va.) –Following a robust response to the first COVID-19 community testing event at the Military Circle Mall (MCM), where 119 individuals were tested, the Virginia Department of Health will be providing testing opportunities each week through the month of September and possibly beyond. This is in addition to the ongoing vaccination efforts being held at the MCM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dr. Jaberi, Acting Health Director for Norfolk Health Department reports that the number of individuals interested in vaccinations has been on the rise over the last several weeks. He notes, “While the MCM saw anywhere between 69-197 patients in July, this past Tuesday (8/24) there were 353 individuals presenting for vaccinations, and 334 on Thursday (8/26).” This includes immunocompromised individuals now seeking a 3rd dose.

VACCINATION clinics at the MCM (located at 880 N Military Highway) will be held next week on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccines are available for individuals ages 12 and up. Children 12-17 are authorized for the Pfizer vaccine only. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompanying them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins will be accepted, but advanced registration is encouraged. Those who would like to register for a specific time should visit the links below:

August 31, 2021 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All vaccines – https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/1012748569

September 2, 2021 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

All vaccines – https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/1802953607

TESTING clinic at the MCM will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. Testing is available for ages 3 and up. Minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Just walk right in.

There is no cost to receiving the vaccine or testing.

Masks are required while attending the vaccination clinic at the Military Circle Mall. Please also bring identification (ID) with you; accommodations may be made for those without an ID. For those who are seeking a second vaccine dose, please be sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card. If you have misplaced or lost your card, you may visit: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ to request a new record. Click on the highlighted box on the left of the page.

Getting a Covid-19 vaccine is the most important thing that can be done to stop the spread of the virus.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline: (757) 683-2745.