Virginia Requests Additional Federal Support for Workers, Economy

~ In letter to Virginia’s congressional delegation, Governor outlines requests for new federal stimulus package ~

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today sent a letter to the Virginia congressional delegation thanking them for their ongoing partnership and outlining additional requests for federal support in response to COVID-19.



“I am deeply grateful to our congressional delegation for their help in bringing much-needed federal support to Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Additional funding for these programs will make a tremendous difference as we combat this public health emergency, address the economic fallout, and prepare for economic recovery.”



The Governor’s letter outlines six key areas of needed investment: (1) additional flexible state funding; (2) investments in public health infrastructure; (3) support for Virginia’s families, including an increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and relief for renters, home-owners, and those experiencing homelessness; (4) support for Virginia’s workers, including expansion of unemployment benefits, health insurance, and hazard pay; (5) small business relief, including a federal recovery loan fund and expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program; and (6) infrastructure investment, including funding to achieve universal broadband.

The full text of the Governor’s letter is available here.