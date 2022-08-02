Virginia Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend

Each year in early August, Virginia holds a three-day sales tax holiday. The sales tax holiday is a period of time when you can buy certain products without paying any Virginia sales tax on those items. This year, the three-day sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5, at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7, at 11:59 p.m.

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying state sales tax.

What items are eligible?School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per itemQualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per itemHurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators – $1,000 or less per itemGas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per itemChainsaw accessories – $60 or less per itemOther specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

Additional details, lists of qualifying items, and more information for retailers can be found online at Virginia Sales Tax Holiday.