Virginia Schools Go Phone- Free Under Youngkin’s New Law

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin joined legislators, educators, parents, and students at Carter G. Woodson Middle School in Hopewell for a ceremonial bill signing of HB1961 and SB738. The bipartisan legislation codifies the Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free education policy established by Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 33. School divisions will be required to adopt a full Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free policy during school hours.

“Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free education has been benefiting students, parents, teachers, and administrators across the Commonwealth since last summer. By signing these bills, our statewide policy will be the law,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “School should be a place of learning and human interaction—free from the distractions and classroom disruptions of cell-phone and social media use. Our students will learn more and be healthier and safer.”

“Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free education is an important first step in freeing students to focus, engage face-to-face, explore the real world, and be kids again,” said First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin. “I’m proud that Virginia is leading the way in protecting childhood and prioritizing student well-being.”

Recent studies have indicated that children who spend more than a few hours per day on social media have double the risk of poor mental health. Excessive screen time and social media use have also been linked to increased risks of poor social and emotional health.

According to a study from the National Institutes of Health, since the start of pandemic lockdowns in 2020 to now, the proportion of children between the ages of 6 and 12 who spent more than two hours per day on a screen increased from nine percent to over 69 percent while the proportion of adolescents between the ages of 13 and 18 who spent more than two hours per day on a screen rose from 25 percent to 93 percent.

In July 2024, Governor Youngkin responded to the crisis by issuing Executive Order 33, directing the Secretaries of Education and Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education to establish a detailed definition of Cell Phone-Free Education and issue final guidance for school divisions to adopt.

“Thank you to Governor Youngkin for listening to parents and teachers, and for his courage and leadership. Today, we sign a nation-leading law making Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free a reality for every student in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “Today, we ensure that every student in every school in the Commonwealth has the opportunity to be fully present and distraction free throughout their school day.”

“Each child in Virginia has unlimited potential and a unique purpose that should be fully realized, not curbed by addictive algorithms and apps,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “Screen addiction is a mental, physical, and spiritual health problem. Thanks to Governor Youngkin’s courage, outcomes for kids are brighter and better.”

“As a former teacher who ran a cell phone-free classroom, this new law is common sense,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Emily Anne Gullickson. “Virginia has led the way with school divisions across the Commonwealth implementing Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free schools and kids are thriving as a result.”

In November, Governor Youngkin built on this initiative by issuing Executive Order 43, creating the Reclaiming Childhood Task Force and mobilizing state agencies to provide resources for parents, educators, and healthcare providers to combat the negative effects of excessive social media use. Last month, Governor Youngkin recognized April 13–19, 2025 as Virginia Screen-Free Week – a statewide initiative encouraging Virginians of all ages to take intentional breaks from phones, tablets, and social media — and reconnect with family, community, and the world beyond the screen.

Video from today’s announcement can be viewed here.