Virginia Sets Special Election for 29th House of Delegates District

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today issued a writ of election declaring a special election in the 29th House of Delegates District for November 3, 2020. The seat was previously held by Delegate Chris Collins, who resigned effective June 28, 2020. Under § 24.2-216 of the Code of Virginia, the Governor is charged with setting the special election date when a vacancy occurs in the General Assembly absent of the General Assembly being in session. The full writ of election is available here. The last day for candidates to file to appear on the ballot is August 14, 2020. Information regarding candidacy requirements can be found on the Department of Elections website.