Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute Offers Criminal ﻿Justice Scholarships

Newport News students interested in pursuing a career in criminal justice or law enforcement are invited to apply for a scholarship through the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute (VSI). Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan encourages students who will be attending a Virginia college or university in the 2023-2024 school year to submit their applications for consideration. There are $1,000 scholarships for full-time students and $500 for those attending part-time at a state college or university. Please note: The VSI stresses these scholarships are not for students majoring in law or pursuing a career as a lawyer.

Applications are due on the VSI website by May 1. The site also includes information on eligibility, the application checklist, and more. Applicants must create an account to get started.

A letter of recommendation from Sheriff Morgan is one of the requirements. Interested students should call 757-926-3992 to schedule an appointment to speak with him.

The Virginia Sheriffs’ Scholarship program was established to provide an opportunity for young people across Virginia to pursue an education in criminal justice. The scholarships are available only to students in jurisdictions where sheriffs participated in scholarship fundraising efforts. This program is limited to students attending Virginia colleges and universities. For more information, visit the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute website.