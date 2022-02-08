Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute Offers Criminal Justice Scholarships

By: City of Newport News

Newport News Students pursuing a career in criminal justice are eligible for a scholarship through the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute. Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan encourages students who will be attending a Virginia college or university in the 2022-2023 school year to apply. Full-time students will receive $1,000 and part-time students will receive $500. Eligibility information, the downloadable application and additional resources are available on the Sheriff’s Office website. A letter of recommendation from Sheriff Morgan is one of the requirements. Interested students should call 757-926-3992 to schedule an interview. The application deadline is May 1. Last year, the VSI awarded 66 scholarships totaling $65,000 to Virginia students who want to work in the field of criminal justice upon graduation. Don’t miss this great opportunity to earn a scholarship in support of your future!