Virginia Signs Reproductive Health Protection Act

~ Legislation repeals anti-women’s health laws ~

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced he has signed the Reproductive Health Protection Act, which repeals medically-unnecessary restrictions on women’s healthcare.

Senate Bill 733 and House Bill 980, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, respectively, repeal Virginia’s mandatory ultrasound law and 24-hour waiting period prior to abortion. The legislation also rolls back politically motivated “TRAP” restrictions on women’s health centers, which are designed to force their closure and make it more difficult for Virginians to get access to the healthcare services.

“No more will legislators in Richmond—most of whom are men—be telling women what they should and should not be doing with their bodies,” said Governor Northam. “The Reproductive Health Protection Act will make women and families safer, and I’m proud to sign it into law.”



“This is about protecting Virginians’ health, rights, and basic dignity,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “Today, we have finally put an end to these medically unnecessary barriers to women’s reproductive health care. Politicians should not interfere in women’s personal medical decisions, period.”



“Virginia women deserve access to healthcare free from interference from politicians,” said House Majority Leader Charniele Herring. “Simply, this bill rolls back restrictions that are not evidence-based and presume that women have an inability to make their own healthcare decisions. I’m glad to see this bill signed into law.”