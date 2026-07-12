Virginia Speaker Don Scott Celebrates Virginia’s No.3 CNBC Ranking

RICHMOND, VA — Today, Virginia House Speaker Don Scott released the following statement after Virginia rose to #3 in CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business rankings, climbing from fourth place last year as the Commonwealth was recognized for its world-class infrastructure and exceptional workforce development:

“Under the previous Republican administration, Virginia watched its business ranking fall from first to fourth as our competitive edge slipped away.

“In just six months, Governor Spanberger and the Democratic majorities in the General Assembly have lowered costs for families, invested in public education and workforce development, and created the conditions for businesses to invest, create good-paying jobs, and grow in Virginia.

“Virginia’s rise to #3 is proof that we can be both pro-worker and pro-business. When we invest in our people and build a stronger economy, businesses choose the Commonwealth, jobs follow, and Virginia wins.”