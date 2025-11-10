Virginia State Sweeps Inaugural CIAA Soccer Cups

ETTRICK, VA. – Virginia State University closed out its fall soccer season with a sweep of the inaugural CIAA Soccer Cups, as both the men’s and women’s programs earned 2–1 victory at Rogers Stadium. The Trojans’ men’s team defeated Shaw University on Tuesday, November 4, while the women’s team followed with an overtime win over Bluefield State University on Sunday, November 9.

Women’s Soccer Cup | Virginia State 2, Bluefield State 1 (OT)

The Virginia State women’s team earned a 2–1 overtime victory to capture the first CIAA Women’s Soccer Cup title. Valerie Camacho opened scoring in the 38th minute off an assist from Loryn Sturgis to give the Trojans a 1–0 lead. Bluefield State equalized in the 56th minute with a goal from Yassin Joof, before Morgan Parris scored the golden goal in overtime, assisted by Tatiana Ward, to secure the win. Tianna Roberts tallied two saves as Virginia State limited Bluefield State to three shots on goal. The Trojans closed the year with a 5–10–1 record under head coach Anthony Andrews.

Men’s Soccer Cup | Virginia State 2, Shaw 1

Earlier in the week, the Virginia State men’s team earned a 2–1 win over Shaw to claim the CIAA Men’s Soccer Cup. Kebron Dewit gave the Trojans an early lead in the fourth minute, while Diddier Rochez scored the game-winner in the 39th after Shaw’s Ayden Turner tied it in the 18th. Elijah Fernandez collected three saves as Virginia State finished with a 2–9–3 overall record under head coach Bob Jenkins.

Expanding Opportunities Through CIAA Soccer

The newly introduced CIAA Men’s and Women’s Soccer Cups reflect the conference’s ongoing commitment to creating additional opportunities and visibility for student-athletes across its member institutions. While not sponsored championships, the Cups provide an intentional format designed to highlight the growth and competitiveness of soccer within the CIAA.