Virginia State University Forgives Unpaid Student Balances

By Dakota Smith

On July 16th, Virginia State University announced they would use the CARES act funding (also known as HEER funds) to pay off outstanding student account balances incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Donald Palm, Ph.D., Provost/Sr. released a statement saying “We care about our students and their academic success and want to provide them the privilege of moving forward with a zero balance. We believe that relieving them from these balances will provide much-needed relief that will allow our scholars to focus more intently on their academics and degree completion.”

This funding will only apply to balances owed to the university and will not cover loans that paid off charges during the pandemic. Students are eligible if they have an outstanding balance during fall 2020, spring 2020, winter 2020, summer 2020, and spring 2021 semesters. It will cover all students whether they have graduated or withdrawn from the university. These funds will not cover any tuition fees after the spring 2021 semester.

Along with VSU, HBCU’s such as Clark Atlanta University, Wilberforce University, South Carolina State University, and Delaware State University have all decided to relieve students of their debt due to the CARES Act and The American Rescue Plan. Furthermore, 45 HBCU’s that participated in the HBCU Capital Financing Program were granted a total of 1.6 billion dollars in debt relief. Click the link above to see if your school participates in this program.

If students have any questions they should contact the Office of Student Accounts at (804) 524-5506, or email them at Bursar@vsu.edu. You can read the official press release at https://www.vsu.edu/news/2021/vsu-pay-off-balances.php today.