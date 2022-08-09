Virginia State’s Bethany Henry Selected as 2022 CIAA Woman of the Year Honoree

By: CIAA

Charlotte, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and its Senior Woman Administrators (SWA) Association sub-committee have selected Virginia State University’s Bethany Henry as the 2022 CIAA Woman of the Year.

Henry will both represent the conference as a candidate for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.



The Wilmington, N.C. native majored in Psychology and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 3.91-grade point average in December 2021. Henry was a member of Virginia State’s Honors Program from 2018-2021 and a member of the International Honor Society in Psychology from 2020-2021, where she served as the chapter president in 2021. Henry was also a member of The National Society of Leadership and Success. The future Sports Psychologist worked as a research assistant at the S.H.I.E.L.D. Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University and was a member of two research teams at Virginia State. The first research team Henry was a part of focused on the psychological benefits that sport participation provides and the second was an independent research study, where she researched the ability of anxiety and perceived stress to predict athletic performance in collegiate athletes. She also worked as an assistant in the Trojans’ athletic department and interned with the conference for the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament. Henry played volleyball at Virginia State for three years from 2018 to 2021, where she was a first-team All-CIAA selection in 2021. She had 103 kills, 49 total blocks, and 44 digs in her final season.



“This is such an honor, and I give all Glory to God! I will forever be grateful for the numerous opportunities Virginia State University has afforded me educationally and athletically,” stated Henry. “Thank you to the CIAA for this opportunity to represent the conference as the 2022 Woman of the Year!”



Henry now moves on to the next phase as the NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees – 10 from each division – from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in the coming months.



From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool to three finalists from each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2022 Woman of the Year from the nine finalists. The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named this fall.



For the latest information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

