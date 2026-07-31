Virginia Tax-Free Weekend Returns Aug. 7–9

Virginia shoppers can save on back-to-school essentials, hurricane preparedness supplies, and select energy-efficient products during the Commonwealth’s annual Sales Tax Holiday, which runs Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 9.

During the three-day event, qualifying purchases will be exempt from Virginia’s state and local sales tax. The holiday applies to school supplies costing $20 or less per item and clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less per item, giving families an opportunity to save as they prepare for the new school year.

With hurricane season underway, the sales tax holiday also covers a variety of emergency preparedness items. Eligible purchases include portable generators priced at $1,000 or less, gas-powered chainsaws costing $350 or less, chainsaw accessories priced at $60 or less and other qualifying hurricane preparedness products costing $60 or less per item.

In addition, qualifying Energy Star® and WaterSense® products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use are exempt from sales tax if they cost $2,500 or less per item.

Before heading to the store, shoppers are encouraged to review the full list of qualifying items, as not every purchase is eligible for the tax exemption. The Virginia Department of Taxation has detailed guidelines for shoppers and retailers online at tax.virginia.gov.