Virginia Taxpayers to Receive One-Time Tax Rebate This Fall

By: City of Newport News

This fall, approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually and up to $500 if they filed jointly. To be eligible, taxpayers must file by November 1, 2022 and have had a 2021 tax liability. Tax liability is the amount of tax owed throughout the year minus any credits (like the credit for taxes paid to another state or the credit for low income individuals), deductions, or subtractions.

Starting September 19, taxpayers can go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check their eligibility for this one-time tax rebate. Those who filed by July 1 should expect their rebate to arrive in late October. Those who file between July 1 and November 1 will receive their rebate within 4 months of their file date.

Taxpayers who received a state tax refund by direct deposit this year will likely receive their one-time tax rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account. All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebate by paper check in the mail.

For more information, visit the Virginia Tax webpage.