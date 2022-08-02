Virginia Tourism Corporation Launches Grant Program for Small Businesses

The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) is known for its robust grant program that gives communities the chance to invest in marketing, events, products, and other initiatives that encourage travel throughout the state. It has launched a new Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program to spur economic activity while supporting small businesses and driving shoulder season visitation (September to May). Small businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees are encouraged to apply. Businesses must be tourism-related and can include boutique retail, restaurants, food trucks, small attractions, craft breweries, distilleries, wineries, boutique lodging, and B&Bs. Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program grants offer a maximum award of $5,000 and require a 1:1 cash or in-kind marketing match. The focus should be small business and shoulder season marketing, so this is a great opportunity to amplify marketing for holiday events and promotions. The grant portal opens Thursday, Aug. 4, at 9 a.m. Applications are due by Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m. For complete details, visit the Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program webpage.