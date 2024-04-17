Virginia Union Captures 2024 CIAA Golf Championship, VUU’s Travon Willis Wins Individual Title

Southern Pines, NC — Virginia Union University wins the 2024 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Golf Championship. The three-round tournament was held at the Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines, NC. Virginia Union scored a total of 868 (+4) to claim the championship title. Graduate student Travon Willis, who represented Virginia Union, won the Low Medalist Award for his excellent performance of 209 (-7). He was also named the CIAA Golfer of the Year.



Fayetteville State University finished as the Runner-up with a score of 873 (+9), and Livingstone finished third with a score of 876 (+3). Logan Atkins, representing FSU, was named the CIAA Rookie of the Year with a fourth-place performance and a score of 214 (-2).



Other golfers who made it to the All-Tournament with Willis and Atkins were David Chavez of Virginia State (212, -4), Juan Lopez of Fayetteville State (213, -3), and Alkin Barkley of Virginia Union (215, -1).



VUU’s Head Coach Lee Coble was voted as the Golf Coach of the Year by the CIAA Golf Coaches Association.



Virginia Union secured the CIAA Northern Division title with a 295.67 conference performance. Fayetteville State won the Southern Division crown with a score of 297.67, while Livingstone finished with 297.89.