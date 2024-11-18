Virginia Union University Claims 2024 CIAA Football Championship for Second Consecutive Season

Charlotte, N.C. – #1 Virginia State and #2 Virginia Union faced off in the 2024 CIAA Football championship Saturday evening in their home state. The game was exciting throughout and came down to the final drive, however for the second straight season, Virginia Union came out as champions for a second-consecutive season, winning the game 17-13. The championship victory is the second consecutive for the Panthers.

Virginia State received the ball first and would convert on a 2nd and 20 thanks to a 25-yard rush by Jimmyll Williams to keep the drive alive. After managing a 1st and goal at the 1, Virginia Union’s defense hunkered down and managed to hold VSU scoreless on the next three plays and force a 4th and goal from the two yard line. The Trojans decided to go for it but were stopped in their tracks, resulting in a turnover on downs.

The Panthers then used that momentum to put together a strong offensive drive that saw them on the doorstep on the endzone. As he did many times this season, Jada Byers carried the ball in for a two-yard touchdown run to help VUU strike first, leading 7-0.

VSU responded well, driving right down the field once again and were able to connect on a 33-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3.

With time winding down in the second quarter, the Panthers added three more points as the clock hit zero, carrying a 10-3 lead into halftime.

After a slow beginning to the third quarter, Virginia State got some momentum going as Romelo Williams found Tylique Ray in the front corner of the endzone to knot the game at 10.

The Panthers, however, didn’t let that faze them as just six minutes later, Mark Wright connected with Reginald Vick Jr., for a 23-yard touchdown pass to put VUU back ahead, 17-10.

With the game nearing its end, Virginia State had one last shot to drive down the field with 27 seconds left on their own 11 thanks to a botched snap on 4th down by the Panthers. Unfortunately for VSU, their last-second hopes were shut down on the first play, as Roberto Alverez picked off Romelo Williams to seal the championship victory for Virginia Union.

Virginia Union’s Jada Byers was named MVP of the championship game after a stellar performance that saw him rush for 178 yards on 32 carries and score a touchdown in the process.

View the photo gallery from today’s championship here.

