Virginia Union University Signs Historic MOU for First Latino Partnership

Richmond, VA — Virginia Union University (VUU) announced a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Passion2Plant’s Church Planting Network, marking what is believed to be the University’s first formal partnership with a Latino-led organization. The collaboration will launch VUU’s first student cohort in Spring 2026, expanding access to degree and certificate pathways while advancing cross-cultural leadership development, ministry training, and community impact.

“Virginia Union University is proud to build bridges that expand economic and social mobility,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President & CEO of VUU. “This partnership with Passion2Plant strengthens our mission to prepare diverse leaders, opens new educational doors for Spanish-speaking communities, and affirms VUU’s commitment to serving the global church.”

Through the MOU, VUU and Passion2Plant will:

Recruit and enroll in a Spring ’26 inaugural cohort, with pathways into credit and non-credit programs.

Co-design culturally responsive curriculum in ministry, leadership, and community development.

Provide Spanish-language support and site-based learning opportunities in partner churches.

Create advancement pathways that promote economic and social mobility for students and their communities.

“This partnership is both historic and necessary,” Dr. Rios added. “We are not only preparing leaders for pulpits, but for the frontlines of justice, healing, and community transformation. Our shared hope is that this model will inspire other HBCUs and theological institutions to embrace the fullness of the African diaspora—Latino, Caribbean, and beyond.”

The initiative aligns with VUU’s strategic priorities to sustain the mission through student success, research and innovation, campus revitalization, and high-impact partnerships, while extending the University’s brand into digital spaces and global reach—sharing VUU’s message across communities and cultures.