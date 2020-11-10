Virginia War Museum Recognizes Veterans Day with Free Admission For Veterans November 11-14

Admission is $1 off for other guests

In honor of Veterans Day and the Museum’s 97th birthday, the Virginia War Museum is offering free admission for veterans, active duty and retired military personnel, and current and former National Guardsmen and Reservists November 11 through 14. Additionally, the Museum is offering $1 off admission for all other guests during this time.

The Virginia War Museum is the oldest museum in Hampton Roads. Formed on November 11, 1923 by Braxton-Perkins Post 25 of the American Legion Memorial Museum, it is the designated repository of military artifacts for the state of Virginia.

The Museum is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is located at 9285 Warwick Blvd. For more information, contact Chris Garcia, Museum Education Coordinator at 757-247-8523 or cgarcia@nnva.gov.