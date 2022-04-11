Virginia Wesleyan Offering Free Online Professional Development Courses to Hampton Roads Residents

By: Stephanie Smaglo

Virginia Wesleyan Offering Free Online Professional Development Courses to Hampton Roads ResidentsTopics include supervision and management, personal finance, Microsoft training and more

Virginia Beach, Va.—Virginia Wesleyan University, in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development, is again offering free online professional development courses to Hampton Roads residents. Registration for this latest round of courses opens on April 11.

The fully online, no-cost courses are part of the continuing education offerings through VWU Global Campus and started in 2020 as a way to offset the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They join other comprehensive non-degree courses designed to provide advanced skills valued by employers.

Register today* to get access to these self-paced training courses and improve your professional skill set—perfect for job seekers, business owners, students, recent graduates, and volunteers.

Choose from these 24-hour online courses:



Fundamentals of Supervision and Management

Administrative Assistant Fundamentals

Personal Finance

Six Sigma: Total Quality Applications

Introduction to Microsoft Access 2019/Office 365

Introduction to Microsoft PowerPoint 2019/Office 365

Project Management Applications

Start Your Own Online Business

Students who successfully complete their course(s) will earn a certificate of completion. For more information, contact VWU Global Campus at 757.233.8789 or at ceinfo@vwu.edu.

Please note: If you have previously completed a no-cost course with Virginia Wesleyan, you will be unable to register for another course via the registration form. Instead, please send an email with your name and requested course to ceinfo@vwu.edu to be registered.