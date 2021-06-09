Virginia Wesleyan Offering No-Cost Online Courses

Professional development courses offered in partnership with Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development

Virginia Beach, Va.—Because of COVID-19’s economic impact on our communities, Virginia Wesleyan University—in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development—is offering online professional development courses at no cost to Hampton Roads residents.

The fully online courses are part of the continuing education offerings through VWU Global Campus and join other comprehensive non-degree courses designed to provide advanced skills valued by employers.

Those interested can register here to gain access to these self-paced training courses and improve their professional skill set—perfect for job seekers, business owners, students, recent graduates, and volunteers. The following 24-hour online courses are available:



Personal Finance

Creating Webpages

Purchasing Fundamentals

Manufacturing Fundamentals

Administrative Assistant Fundamentals

Intro to Excel/Office 365

Six Sigma: Total Quality Applications

Students who successfully complete their course(s) will earn a certificate of completion. For more information, visit vwu.edu/nocostcourses or contact VWU Global Campus at 757.233.8789 or ceinfo@vwu.edu.

