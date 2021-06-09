Virginia Wesleyan Offering No-Cost Online Courses
Professional development courses offered in partnership with Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development
Virginia Beach, Va.—Because of COVID-19’s economic impact on our communities, Virginia Wesleyan University—in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development—is offering online professional development courses at no cost to Hampton Roads residents.
The fully online courses are part of the continuing education offerings through VWU Global Campus and join other comprehensive non-degree courses designed to provide advanced skills valued by employers.
Those interested can register here to gain access to these self-paced training courses and improve their professional skill set—perfect for job seekers, business owners, students, recent graduates, and volunteers. The following 24-hour online courses are available:
- Personal Finance
- Creating Webpages
- Purchasing Fundamentals
- Manufacturing Fundamentals
- Administrative Assistant Fundamentals
- Intro to Excel/Office 365
- Six Sigma: Total Quality Applications
Students who successfully complete their course(s) will earn a certificate of completion. For more information, visit vwu.edu/nocostcourses or contact VWU Global Campus at 757.233.8789 or ceinfo@vwu.edu.