Virginia Works virtual hiring event to take place on April 8

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Youngkin, as part of the Administration’s Virginia Has Jobs initiative, is encouraging employers and job seekers alike to participate in Virginia Works’ virtual hiring event on Tuesday, April 8. With more than 250,000 open jobs in Virginia, this event is designed to connect Virginia job seekers with a wide range of public and private employers. At a recent Virginia Has Jobs event in Fredericksburg, Governor Youngkin spoke about the April 8 virtual hiring event and the success of recent Virginia Works events for job seekers and employers.

To date, Virginia Works Virtual Hiring events have drawn 8,900 job seekers who submitted over 14,000 applications. The April 8th virtual hiring event will consist of virtual employer “booths” offering job search resources, job descriptions, and live video interview opportunities. Additional resource booths will provide specific help for job seekers who are veterans or who may qualify for specialized training or services.

Information about the Virginia Works Hiring Event is included below:

Event Details for Tuesday, April 8th:

Virginia Works Virtual Hiring Event

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM,

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Job seekers and employers can register here: