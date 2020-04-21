VirginiaNavigator: An Online Guide to Disability, Aging and Veterans’ Services in Virginia

There are thousands of programs and organizations in Virginia that serve older adults, people with disabilities, veterans, caregivers and their families. At times, it can be overwhelming to find the right resources for yourself or your loved ones. Find the information you need on www.virginianavigator.org. VirginiaNavigator is a statewide nonprofit that helps people access the information and services they need.

The VirginiaNavigator website provides free information for older Virginians, veterans, people with disabilities and caregivers. Search for local resources by city, county or zip code. The VirginiaNavigator site includes information on:

Financial assistance with utility bills and/or emergencies

Free or low-cost home repairs or modifications

Non-medical transportation for older adults and people with disabilities

Free meal delivery (Meals on Wheels) and food assistance

Military benefits and assistance

Caregiver support groups and respite programs

If the challenges you’re facing are complex or you’re not sure what resources are available, try their free ServiceNavigator needs assessment tool. Answer some basic questions, and you’ll receive a detailed list of all the programs near you that are a good fit