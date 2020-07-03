Virginia’s Caffeine Capital continues to grow! Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA (MZB USA), one of the largest vertically integrated coffee companies in North America, has announced plans to build a new, 356,000 square foot state-of-the-art Distribution Center in Virginia Port Logistics Park, located in Suffolk. MZB USA currently operates its headquarters and main roasting facility in Suffolk as well; the new facility will support their operations by strengthening logistics and improving customer response time. MZB USA is known for well-loved brands such as Kauai, Chock full o’Nuts, Hills Bros. and Segafredo. Read more here.