Virginia’s Largest Bike Series Comes to Newport News

Prepare for Road Closures Friday and Saturday

This weekend, over 900 bicyclists will head to our great city for the “Tour of Newport News” competition. A Virginia Cycling Association Best All-round Rider (VCA BAR) event, this three-day Omnium (multiple races) features Friday Night Street Sprints on 23rd Street, the Crawford Road Time Trial on Saturday morning, the Newport News Twilight Criterium on Saturday afternoon/evening, and the Fort Eustis Circuit Race on Sunday. The incredible number of registrants makes this the largest cycling series in Virginia.

Motorists should expect road closures in The Yard District downtown on both Friday and Saturday. On Friday, April 14, 23rd Street will be closed to all traffic from 6 p.m. until approximately 9:30 p.m. The closures on Saturday are more complex, as many roads will be used for the one-kilometer uphill and downhill race. Closures will take place from noon until 9:30 p.m. and include:

West Avenue: 25 th to 26 th Streets will be closed to ALL traffic; 23 rd Street to 25 th Street and 26 th Street to 28 th Street will be closed to through traffic

While roads are closed, spectators and guests will be able to park in marked lots and enjoy the races while also dining or enjoying a drink in The Yard District. For more information on how to watch the “Tour of Newport News,” visit nnparks.com. Cyclists can also still register for some races on the event website.