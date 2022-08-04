Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday!

By: City of Portsmouth

The Virginia Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday August 5th, at 12:01 a.m., and ends on Sunday, August 7th, at 11:59 p.m. During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

What items are eligible?

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



For more information, use this link: https://bit.ly/3oGbcUa