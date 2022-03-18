Virtual Events!

Advisory Council on Historic PreservationThe Advisory Council on Historic Preservation invites college students to join us for a four-part webinar series this spring semester, featuring interactive conversations with leaders in the field of historic preservation, as well as inspirational individuals who are engaged in preserving, restoring, interpreting, and discussing the history and heritage of African Americans in the United States through the power of historic sites.To register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIgMarch 23, 2 p.m. ET –Preserving African American Burial SitesApril 27, 5 p.m. ET- Natural Disasters and Their Threat to Historic PreservationTo register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIg