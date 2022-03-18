Virtual Events!

By: U.S. Department of Education
|Federal Student Aid Webinar Series AnnouncedED’s Federal Student Aid (FSA) office announced its Wednesday Webinar Series — live, two-hour webinars that will cover a variety of topics related to federal student aid programs. FSA staff will present the first seven webinars in this occasional series from February to May 2022. Additional webinars will be added in the future. You do not need to register for the webinars. Participation will be available on a first come, first served basis, with up to 10,000 attendees permitted for each session.
|Advisory Council on Historic PreservationThe Advisory Council on Historic Preservation invites college students to join us for a four-part webinar series this spring semester, featuring interactive conversations with leaders in the field of historic preservation, as well as inspirational individuals who are engaged in preserving, restoring, interpreting, and discussing the history and heritage of African Americans in the United States through the power of historic sites.To register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIgMarch 23, 2 p.m. ET –Preserving African American Burial SitesApril 27, 5 p.m. ET- Natural Disasters and Their Threat to Historic PreservationTo register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIg
|U. S. Department of CommerceNTIA will host a pre-Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) technical assistance (TA) webinar series in March–May 2022 in connection with the five new broadband grant programs authorized and funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA): The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program; the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program; and the Digital Equity Act Programs, which include the State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program, State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, and Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program. These pre-NOFO technical assistance webinars are designed to help prospective applicants understand NTIA’s IIJA broadband grant programs and to assist applicants to prepare high quality grant applications.NTIA will hold these IIJA Pre-NOFO TA webinars based on the following schedule:Webinar #2: Engagement & PartnershipsWednesday, March 23, 2022, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ETWebinar #3: Enabling ConditionsWednesday, April 6, 2022, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ETWebinar #4: Digital Equity & InclusionWednesday, April 27, 2022, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ETWebinar #5: Managing Costs & Supply ChainsWednesday, May 11, 2022, from 2:30–4:00You can also access each webinar’s event webpage for registration details and other important information on the BroadbandUSA website at https://broadbandusa.ntia.doc.gov/events/latest-events.
|Federal Aviation AdministrationJoin the FAA for Women’s History Month events as we continue to build the future of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility at the FAA!Wednesday, March 23 – Words Matter: Creating Inclusive Language in Aerospace 2:00pm – 3:00pm Eastern Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/Vv614y7R4uMThis will be an engaging conversation with dynamic women who lead in various functions and at varying levels across the FAA. Join us, get inspired, and connect with ladies of action, taking action to break glass ceilings, create a more inclusive, creative, and innovative environment for everyone in the aerospace community.