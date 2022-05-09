Virtual Events !

Treasury, United States MintThe Mint is sponsoring a FREE virtual workshop for college students on how to Navigate USAJobs. The workshop will be held from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon on Wednesday, May 25, 2022! This informative workshop will provide the attendee with detailed information on how to navigate the Federal job application process! This is a great workshop for college students from the freshman to senior level (and advanced degree level)! Attendance is limited and registration is “first come – first serve”! Can you please share the attached flyer with all of your member institutions and encourage them to share it with the respective students? This is an EXCEPTIONAL opportunity to learn the process and ask any/all questions! Finally, the workshop will also include an opportunity to hear first-hand from human resources personnel on the mission/function of the Mint, identification of majors that the Mint typically hires, and other related information. URGENT – Registration for the workshop is required (by 5/23/22) and ALL attendees MUST be 14 years old and above! Questions please contact DMCR-HQ@usmint.treas.gov.Attention college students! Are you interested in a job with the Federal government, but not sure how to navigate the Federal job application process? Join the United States Mint at its virtual workshop, “Navigating USAJobs”. This FREE event will not only demystify the Federal government application process, but attendees will receive firsthand instruction on resume tips!WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022 – 10:00 AM – 12:00 NOON ESTAbout this event. This workshop will provide information related to:- Writing an effective federal resume- Navigating the USAJobs federal application system- Understanding the Federal government application process and tips for success- Applying for General Schedule (GS) positionsThis workshop is OPEN to all college students!! Workshop is subject to cancelation if the minimum amount of participants is not met. For questions or more information on this workshop, contact the Office of Diversity Management and Civil Rights via email at DMCR-HQ@usmint.treas.gov.The United States Mint Flyer