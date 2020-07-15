Virtual Meeting for Windsor Great Park & ﻿ Colony Pines Residents

Windsor Great Park and Colony Pines residents are invited to join the Department of Codes Compliance for a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, July 15 at 6:00 p.m. Codes staff, along with a representative from NNPD’s North Precinct, will discuss code enforcement efforts in these two neighborhoods and address related questions and concerns from residents. Registration is required for this Zoom meeting and can be done by clicking this link. Once registered, you will receive a link to participate in the virtual meeting. Questions? Contact the 311 Center at 757-933-2311 or 311@nnva.gov.