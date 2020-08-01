Virtual Money Smart Mondays: Free and Open to the Public Pre-retirement Webinar

Norfolk Public Libraries Adult Programs is hosting a free online workshop

from the Social Security Administration. The webinar takes place Monday, August 3rd at 6 p.m. and will answer the many questions associated with social security including retirement benefits, disability, survivors, and spouse benefits as well as Medicare. The presentation speaker will be Public Affairs Specialist Liz Odhwani from the Social Security Administration.

The webinar will also teach users how to use their My Social Security online account and how to find additional resources. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. Those interested can register for the WebEx with an email address via https://tinyurl.com/y3ehog5y

For more information about this event and future events listed on the

flyer contact host from Norfolk Public Library: Patricia Kendalls,

Project Coordinator Adult Programming Norfolk Public Libraries

NPL Administration and Service Center, Adult Programs Department Patricia.Kendalls@norfolk.gov