Virtual One City Marathon Begins Today!

Runners take your mark! Today is the official start of the One City Marathon virtual races. Runners from 17 states and four countries (Malaysia, Ireland, Sweden, and Mexico) will hit the streets to earn a medal. There are 60 participants who signed-up for the multi-race challenge and will complete two or three races and earn multiple medals. If you’d still like to participate in a race, slots are still available for the marathon only, as all other races are sold out. Registration is open until March 14, which is also the last day to complete a race.

Runners are encouraged to stop by Tradition Brewing Company, Coastal Fermentory or Twisted Knot Brewing to experience this year’s special “One City” brew. You can also take some photos in front of the One City Marathon signage.

If you’re racing or enjoying a celebratory beer, please share your photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #OCM2021 and #OCMChallenge.

Mayor McKinley L. Price taped a special message to runners. Check it out below!