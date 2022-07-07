Visit the Virginia Living Museum for a Shark Week Celebration

Swim, paddle, wade, or sail into the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) for a fun-filled Shark Week Celebration! Sharks play an important role in the ocean’s ecosystem. Come learn about these amazing animals and how you can help protect them. The fun begins on Friday, July 15, with the Shark Pajama Jam. Families are invited to an after-hours, shark-centric party at the VLM from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy shark-themed arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, snacks, dancing, and games. Tickets are $15 for members and $17 for non-members; children 2 and under are free. Purchase tickets online for this fun family event! On Saturday, July 16, head to the VLM for Shark Week activities from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. During the event, guests can take pictures with inflatable shark jaws or an authentic shark cage, learn shark facts, touch shark collection items like teeth and scales, and more! Enjoy a “Shark Talk” at 2 p.m., which includes details on shark habitats in the Chesapeake Bay, how the VLM cares for sharks at the museum, and tips about shark conservation. From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., visitors can also head outside to dig for shark fossils. All can enjoy the Shark week activities with museum admission. As a special add-on, guests can purchase tickets to go behind the scenes with an aquarist to see how the VLM takes care of aquatic animals. Learn interesting tips about the animals, including what they eat, when they sleep, and what happens if they have an itch. This excursion is $15 for members and $20 for non-members and is open to those 8 and older. Tickets can be purchased online. The Virginia Living Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News. For additional information, visit www.thevlm.org.